Ontario mother under arrest for death of her 2 daughters, police say

By ABC7.com staff
ONTARIO, Calif. -- Linda Nguyen has been placed under arrest for the deaths of her two daughters, according to the Ontario Police Department.

Suicide notes left by Nguyen indicated her plan to kill her two young daughters, then herself, authorities said Wednesday.

Nguyen remains at a local hospital but will be booked at West Valley Detention Center on two counts of murder once she has been medically cleared.


Ontario police said the mother acted alone in the murder of her daughters, ages 4 months and 14 years old, who were both found dead in an Ontario home. Police did not provide information on the details of the notes, which were found in the house and in a car at the home.

The grim discovery was reported Tuesday afternoon at a house in the 500 block of East Tam O'Shanter Street, where the girls' father found them in the garage - though detectives ruled out any indication of noxious fumes. The children were pronounced deceased at the scene.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
ontariosan bernardino countycrimechild deathhomicide investigationhomicide
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
5.0 earthquake strikes Inyo County, USGS says
First West Nile Virus death reported in Fresno County this year
Co-worker arrested in fatal Cal State Fullerton stabbing
Teen sues Fresno PD using video of officer punching him multiple times
What could have helped control the northeast Fresno fire
Standoff turns into fire at motel in west central Fresno
START HERE: Gunman still on the loose after deputy shot, plane crash aftermath
Show More
Man behind series of fast-food robberies and carjacking in Fresno identified
Classic car theft solved, investigation connects to burglary spree
Downtown Fresno business may be fined for using barbed wire
2-year-old girl drowns in pool in Tulare
Joseph Ward's phone was off during alleged sexual assault: Officer
More TOP STORIES News