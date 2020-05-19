movie theater

Madera Drive-In movie theater set to open on Friday

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- North Valley residents can watch movies again safely from their cars starting this Friday night.

The Madera Drive-In is reopening to customers, but with several new safety measures in place.

Customers will be required to have face coverings, and they must watch the movies from inside their cars.

Those who get out of their vehicle to go to the snack bar or restroom will have to put on their masks. Vehicles will also be separated with yellow markings so they are all at least 10 feet apart.

The Madera Drive-In opens at 7:30 p.m. on Friday.
