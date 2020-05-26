Fresno businesses prepare for shelter-in-place order to lift on Tuesday

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- After months of closed doors, several businesses will be welcoming back customers on Tuesday after the city of Fresno lifts their shelter-in-place restrictions.For many retailers, it will mean reopening after not have customers since March. Some malls will also be opening back up, but like restaurants, they'll have a list of guidelines they need to have in place.Fresno city officials last week announced shelter in place restrictions would be lifted Tuesday, and Monday, Governor Newsom said in-store retail statewide could reopen.Residents like Amanda Miles are just glad things are closer to being normal."It's about time," Miles said. "We need these stores to open, a lot of places have been going out of business."Manchester Mall officials say people will be required to wear masks, and only county and city approved businesses will open for now. Fashion Fair will have increased cleaning protocols and added signage.Restaurants were also given the green light to allow dine-in guests if they had a long list of protocols in place."It's about time we reopen the economy and get things back to moving in a good direction. It was scary these past few months," said Fresno resident Andrew Hall.Several Fresno restaurants will reopen this week and the city of Fresno's shelter in place restrictions will lift at midnight.