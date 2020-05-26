business

Fresno businesses prepare for shelter-in-place order to lift on Tuesday

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- After months of closed doors, several businesses will be welcoming back customers on Tuesday after the city of Fresno lifts their shelter-in-place restrictions.

For many retailers, it will mean reopening after not have customers since March. Some malls will also be opening back up, but like restaurants, they'll have a list of guidelines they need to have in place.

Fresno city officials last week announced shelter in place restrictions would be lifted Tuesday, and Monday, Governor Newsom said in-store retail statewide could reopen.

Residents like Amanda Miles are just glad things are closer to being normal.

"It's about time," Miles said. "We need these stores to open, a lot of places have been going out of business."

Manchester Mall officials say people will be required to wear masks, and only county and city approved businesses will open for now. Fashion Fair will have increased cleaning protocols and added signage.

Restaurants were also given the green light to allow dine-in guests if they had a long list of protocols in place.

"It's about time we reopen the economy and get things back to moving in a good direction. It was scary these past few months," said Fresno resident Andrew Hall.

Several Fresno restaurants will reopen this week and the city of Fresno's shelter in place restrictions will lift at midnight.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businessfresnofresno's fashion fair mallbusinesssmall businesscoronavirusshoppingrestaurantscovid 19 pandemicreopening californiacovid 19manchester mall
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
BUSINESS
Fresno restaurants reopen with new COVID-19 measures
How Valley residents celebrated their first night out in months
Some 'stage 3' businesses opening in Tulare County
Escape rooms offers escape crates for those at home
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Central California coronavirus cases
CA releases guidelines for churches, synagogues, mosques to open for in-person worship
2 killed in Fresno County crash near Caruthers identified
Kings County sets up free COVID-19 testing site at reopened flea market
Coronavirus forces creativity in Memorial Day tributes
Health officials urging public to continue wearing masks during warmer weather
1 severely injured in car crash in Fresno County
Show More
Small group gathers for Merced Memorial Day ceremony
2 homes damaged after fire breaks out in Parlier
Consumer Watch: Car prices drop during pandemic
Which Memorial Day events are canceled?
Central Valley braces for heat-wave this week
More TOP STORIES News