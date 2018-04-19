'Operation Blue Shield' reducing crime in Selma

The Selma Police Department announced the arrests of more than 100 people as part of "Operation Blue Shield."The arrests happened over a 4-week period in response to a 36% spike in violent crime in March that included a murder, several shootings and unsuccessful kidnapping at Abraham Lincoln Middle School.Charges in the arrests included assault with a deadly weapon, home invasion auto theft and possession of illegal weapons.As a result of the operation, Selma Police say violent crime has dropped 66%.