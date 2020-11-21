holiday

Operation Christmas Child accepting donations in Fresno

Operation Christmas Child aims to help kids around the world feel loved. This year the pandemic has changed some response efforts.
By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- "The whole village ends up playing with the soccer ball," said Marilyn Siebert, Operation Christmas Child area coordinator, about one of the items inside a shoebox being sent to a child in need.

Small gifts and school items wrapped inside a shoebox could make a child's Christmas bright.

"Usually, its the first gift the child has ever received. So the gift really gives them a gift and the feeling of love knowing someone did this just for them," said Marilyn Siebert.

Operation Christmas Child aims to help kids around the world feel loved. The organization's big truck is set up at New Covenant Church in northeast Fresno for donations.

This year the pandemic has changed some response efforts.

"We have different drop off locations. We're wearing gloves, wearing masks. It's all touchless. People can remain in their cars to drop off boxes. We find that people are being really creative because of the pandemic the ways that they pack their shoeboxes," Siebert said,

Valley residents can either pack their own shoebox or pick one up from the group to fill.

There are different age groups from two to 14 years old for boys and girls.

This weekend, there are various dates and times to drop off at about a dozen locations in the Valley.

You can also build a shoebox online for $25. Siebert says the reactions are priceless.

"Last year, I got a picture of two little kids from the Philippines and if you could see the looks on their faces of how happy they were holding up crayons and pencils that they had received in the gifts. Some things that are so simple to us mean the world to them," Siebert said.

Last year, the Fresno and Madera locations collected 20,000 shoeboxes to send overseas.

You have until the morning of Monday, November 23, to drop off your donation here at new covenant church so trucks can make their way to Los Angeles.
