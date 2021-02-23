COVID-19 vaccine

Kings County Day Reporting Center to be turned into COVID vaccination site

As of this week, the center on Kings County Drive is no longer collecting samples to be tested for COVID-19.
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The OptumServe site at the Kings County Day Reporting Center in Hanford will be shifting gears this week to offer COVID-19 vaccinations.

Starting Wednesday, it will be a state-appointed vaccination site.

During the first week of operation, the site will have the capacity to administer between 120 and 240 vaccines a day.

It will run Tuesday through Saturday between 7:00 am to 4:00 pm.

Appointments will be required and must be scheduled through the MyTurn scheduling platform.

