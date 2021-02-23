Kings County Day Reporting Center to be turned into COVID vaccination site

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The OptumServe site at the Kings County Day Reporting Center in Hanford will be shifting gears this week to offer COVID-19 vaccinations.
As of this week, the center on Kings County Drive is no longer collecting samples to be tested for COVID-19.
Starting Wednesday, it will be a state-appointed vaccination site.
During the first week of operation, the site will have the capacity to administer between 120 and 240 vaccines a day.
It will run Tuesday through Saturday between 7:00 am to 4:00 pm.
Appointments will be required and must be scheduled through the MyTurn scheduling platform.
