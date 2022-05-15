1 killed, 5 hurt in church shooting in Orange County, California; 1 person detained, authorities say

Dispatch received call of a shooting inside Geneva Presbyterian Church at 1:26pm. Four victims have been critically wounded , one with minor injuries. All victims are adults and are enroute to the hospital. One victim is deceased at the scene. — OC Sheriff, CA (@OCSheriff) May 15, 2022

#OCSDPIO Deputies are responding to reports of a shooting at a church on the 24000 block of El Toro Road in Laguna Woods. Multiple victims have been shot. More details to follow, PIO en route. — OC Sheriff, CA (@OCSheriff) May 15, 2022

ORANGE COUNTY, Calif. -- One person was killed and five more were hurt in a California church shooting, authorities said.Dispatch received call of a shooting at Geneva Presbyterian Church in Laguna Woods at 1:26 p.m., the Orange County Sheriff's Department.One person was pronounced dead at the scene, the sheriff's office said. Four other victims were critically wounded and another suffered minor injuries. All victims are adults and were taken to a hospital.One person has been detained. According to the sheriff's department, the person was detained at around 2 p.m. on Sunday at Geneva Presbyterian Church located in the 24000 block of El Toro Road.The sheriff's department said deputies have also recovered a weapon that may have been used.In an earlier update posted on Twitter, OCSD reported several people had been shot.Firefighters and paramedics were rushed to the scene and were reportedly treating multiple people for injuries.Details surrounding the shooting were not immediately released. It's unclear if the person detained is considered a suspect.