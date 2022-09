20-year-old man hospitalized after shooting in Orange Cove, police say

ORANGE COVE, Calif. (KFSN) -- The search is on for the gunmen who shot a 20-year-old man in the back in Orange Cove.

Orange Cove Police found the victim at C and 10th Streets at about 6 Thursday evening.

Witnesses say he was walking on C Street when a Honda drove up with three men inside.

One of them got out and shot the victim before getting back in the car and taking off.

Authorities say the victim was taken to the hospital.

Police believe the shooting may be gang-related.