One dead, two in critical condition after fight leads to fatal crash in Orange Cove

(Shutterstock)

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man has died and two others are hospitalized after a crash in Orange Cove early Sunday morning.

The Orange Cove Police Department says about 1AM, someone reported a fight in the parking lot of the El Bukanas restaurant. They learned shots were fired on the way to the restaurant as employees locked themselves inside.

Police say there was an argument between several men inside the restaurant that quickly turned physical outside. Multiple shots were fired.

When officers arrived, they noticed a black Chevy truck speeding away from the area.

Police followed the truck until it ultimately crashed into a cement barrier near Hills Valley Rd. and W. Railroad Ave.

One of the men died at the scene, and two others were taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Police say the black truck was involved in the incident and hit by gunfire, but it is not known if any of the three men inside were shot because of their injuries from the crash.

There is no suspect information at this time.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
orange covecar crashshots firedfatal crash
Copyright © 2021 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Alleged DUI driver leads police on slow-speed chase in central Fresno
Two skiers defy death in descent of Yosemite's Half Dome
More than 1,000 people receive COVID-19 vaccine at Atwater high school
19-year-old arrested for attempted murder in Merced, police say
Two arrested for stabbing 28-year-old man in Merced, deputies say
2 arrested for possession of child sexual abuse imagery in Madera County, detectives say
Bicyclist hit and killed by truck in central Fresno
Show More
Firefighters battle flames at local almond hulling facility
FDA issues Emergency Use Authorization for 3rd COVID-19 vaccine
18-year-old in Visalia celebrates birthday with Chase Bank theme
Fresno County League of Mexican American Women offering scholarships
New Urbane Cafe location opens in Visalia
More TOP STORIES News