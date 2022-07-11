Two shot in Orange Cove

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- An investigation is underway after two people were shot Saturday night in Orange Cove.

Deputies with the Fresno County Sheriff's Office responded around 1:15 am to reports of a shooting in the area of Anchor and Adams Avenue.

When they arrived, they found a man and woman with gunshot wounds.

Officials say there was a party in the area prior to the shooting.

Deputies are now trying to determine if the shooter was driving by or an attendee of the party.

Both victims were rushed to the hospital and are expected to survive.
