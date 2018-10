If you're in Northeast Fresno, Clovis or the part of Fresno County that borders the two cities, chances are you've asked that.It's coming from a farming operation near Shepherd & Minnewawa.Per Liberty Compost-it's Class A compost which is an organic fertilizer.They say the smell is stronger because it's a pure form of compost.They add there are no pathogens. That area will get 5-10 more loads dropped off, to be spread along the farmland, over the next week.