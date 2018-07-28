WILDFIRE

Organizers give campers one of a kind experience despite wildfire proximity

EMBED </>More Videos

Kimberlie Alcoriza says the camp was designed for the hearing impaired and started 30 years ago. (KFSN)

By
AWHANNEE, Calif. (KFSN) --
Tucked away in the town of Ahwahnee, you can hear children laughing and rockets launching.

But it is the Ferguson Fire burning just five miles away that is forcing a slight change of itinerary.

"They see the smoke. They walk out and smell it and they think 'oh no fire.' That's the one thing they fear the most because they can't hear," said Camp Pacifica Director Kimberlie Alcoriza.

She says the camp was designed for the hearing impaired and started 30 years ago.

Each summer, dozens of children are flown in from throughout California, by Angel's Flight.

Though the Ferguson Fire is burning close to 50,000 acres, organizers wanted to make sure Camp Pacifica went off without a hitch. They found a safe way to have fun by limiting time outdoors and organizing indoor activities.

"They only get one week to be with other kids that are just like them. You can't cancel on them we have to make it safe for them," said Alcoriza.



"There were concerns that came up but we made sure they didn't interfere with our camp," said Camp Pacifica Director Lisa Perez.

Perez started attending Camp Pacifica as a camper back in 1994. As she stood proudly by her cabin's flag she talked about why it was so important to give these children the same experience she had.

"This was my safe place, where I could run away be myself have fun with kids like me. It was really nice to have that," said Perez.

Fire officials say weather conditions have been favorable in strengthening containment lines.

The community is helping in the firefight. A lot of people have been dropping off water, supplies, even signs of support to make sure these crews know they are not in this alone.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
wildfire
(Copyright ©2018 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
WILDFIRE
Castaic brush fire chars 3,000 acres, prompts evacuations
Gov. Jerry Brown signs measure allowing utilities to bill customers to pay for wildfire legal costs
Reedley cross fit gym hosts fundraiser for firefighter who died while battling Ferguson wildfire
Firefighter's death in Mendocino Complex Fire caused by retardant drop from 747, report says
I-5 reopens in Shasta County; Delta Fire grows to 40,903 acres
More wildfire
Top Stories
Mendota Police arrest elementary school principal on child molestation charges
Members of 'sinister' love triangle accused of raping 3 children
Illegal marijuana grow discovered in Lindsay
Vacant building fires becoming a problem for Fresno Fire
Trial wraps up for man accused of randomly shooting at cars in Fresno County
Merced Police invest in virtual technology to train officers
Madera Police try new approach to solve murder of 9-year-old boy
Teen charged for hit and run that killed Vice Principal
Show More
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Brawl breaks out at pee-wee football game
Pooch Hall arrested for DUI, child endangerment
Man uses social media to target women for sexual assault. Fresno Sheriff needs help finding victims
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
Beef products recalled after possible salmonella sickens 57
More News