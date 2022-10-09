Three injured in shooting in backyard of Orosi home

Investigators say they are searching for at least one shooter but it's unclear if any more were involved.

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Three people are in the hospital after they were shot in the backyard of an Orosi home.

Just before 1:30 am Sunday, Tulare County Sheriff's Deputes were called to Ira avenue off of Road 127 for reports of a shooter.

Sgt Josh Lowry told Action News, "when deputies arrived on scene they located 3 males all in their 30s that were suffering from a variety of gunshot wounds."

All three men were rushed to Kaweah Delta Medical Center where they are expected to survive.

Investigators say they are searching for at least one shooter but it's unclear if any more were involved.

Detectives spent several hours processing the scene as well as interviewing witnesses that were home at the time of the shooting.