shooting

1 dead, others wounded in Northern California bus attack

EMBED <>More Videos

1 dead, others wounded in Northern California bus attack

OROVILLE, Calif. -- A shooting on a Greyhound bus in Northern California killed one person and injured several others before the attacker was arrested inside a nearby Walmart, police said Wednesday night.

Police received 911 calls shortly after 7:30 p.m. that someone was shooting inside a bus outside a convenience store in the small city of Oroville, north of Sacramento, according to a statement from the Butte County Sheriff's Office.

Sheriff's deputies and Oroville police officers found several people with gunshot wounds and one died at the scene despite lifesaving measures, the sheriff's office said.

The attacker had run off before officers arrived but acting on 911 calls, they located the suspect inside a Walmart and took him into custody, authorities said.

The number of people shot and their conditions weren't immediately made public, although Oroville Mayor Chuck Reynolds said earlier on Facebook that said five people had been shot at the convenience store site.

Other details of the shooting, including a motive, weren't immediately released.

Oroville is about 65 miles (104 kilometers) north of Sacramento.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
californiaarrestbusgreyhoundshooting
Copyright © 2022 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
SHOOTING
Police searching for 2 wanted for Merced shooting; 1 arrested
Murder charge filed against man accused of killing CA firefighter
Atwater police investigating 1st homicide of 2022
Man hospitalized after shooting in Visalia, police say
TOP STORIES
Biden says Islamic State leader killed during US raid in Syria
Police searching for 2 wanted for Merced shooting; 1 arrested
CUSD parents speak out after maskless pictures of CA state leaders
$500,000 worth of fake merchandise found at Tulare home, deputies say
Fresno game shop owner attacked in attempted robbery
Fowler police sergeant passes away from COVID-19 complications
25-year-old man stabbed in Visalia, 1 arrested
Show More
49ers fan in coma after attack during NFC title game, police say
More than 4,000 US flights canceled amid massive winter storm
Murder charge filed against man accused of killing CA firefighter
Family discovers hospital mix-up after 29-year-old takes DNA test
City of Fresno enforces stronger abatement rules
More TOP STORIES News