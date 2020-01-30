Arts & Entertainment

Oscars 2020: Cast your vote!

Who do you think will win big on Oscar Sunday? Vote for your favorite movies and actors for the 2020 Oscars!

ABC7 is your home on Oscar Sunday. Catch "On the Red Carpet at the Oscars," February 9 at 1 p.m. on ABC7!


Oscars presenters include 2019 winners Ali, Colman, King and Malek

Full list of 2020 Oscar nominations


Oscars 2020: When, how to watch - date, time for the Academy Awards

Oscar nomination surprises: No Beyoncé, J.Lo, Frozen 2

How this year's best picture nominees fared at the box office

2020 breaks records, sees 62 female nominees

Hollywood reacts to nominations for 'Joker,' 'Marriage Story'

Follow On the Red Carpet on social media:
Facebook.com/OnTheRedCarpet
Twitter.com/OnTheRedCarpet
Instagram.com/OTRC
YouTube.com/OnTheRedCarpet
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentoscars
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Second employee at Fresno's Amazon center tests positive for COVID-19
Central California coronavirus cases
Why Tulare County is seeing a spike in COVID-19 cases
Sanger opens free COVID-19 testing site
Fresno County courthouse shut down after 2 employees come in contact with COVID-19 patient
UCSF doctor fights for the lives of COVID-19 patients
How Valley businesses are evolving to cope with COVID-19
Show More
Dozens rally at City Hall to 'Open Fresno'
Fresno fitness studio Spyn Cycle shutting down
3 dead after shooting in parking lot at Golden West High School in Visalia
California launches website to locate nearby coronavirus testing sites
Fresno auto dealerships, furniture stores and others can open on May 11
More TOP STORIES News