Oscar Mayer Wienermobile turning into wedding chapel

Oscar Mayer says it will host weddings in its first 'Wienermobile of Love' this coming weekend in Las Vegas.

Oscar Mayer says it will foot the on-site bill, provide a photographer and even have "hotdoggers" on hand to serve as witnesses.

If you're looking for a memorable way to get married, we may have the perfect option for you.

For a limited time, you could say "I do" in a "wienermobile."

The company says couples can book a 30-minute spot online or join the waitlist if demand is too high.

They should come with a valid Las Vegas wedding license.

To apply, click here.