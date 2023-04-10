Oscar Mayer Wienermobile turning into wedding chapel

If you're looking for a memorable way to get married, we may have the perfect option for you.
For a limited time, you could say "I do" in a "wienermobile."
Oscar Mayer says it will host weddings in its first 'Wienermobile of Love' this coming weekend in Las Vegas.
The company says couples can book a 30-minute spot online or join the waitlist if demand is too high.
They should come with a valid Las Vegas wedding license.
Oscar Mayer says it will foot the on-site bill, provide a photographer and even have "hotdoggers" on hand to serve as witnesses.
