Oscar Mayer Wienermobile turning into wedding chapel

Oscar Mayer says it will foot the on-site bill, provide a photographer and even have "hotdoggers" on hand to serve as witnesses.

Monday, April 10, 2023 11:53PM
If you're looking for a memorable way to get married, we may have the perfect option for you.

For a limited time, you could say "I do" in a "wienermobile."

Oscar Mayer says it will host weddings in its first 'Wienermobile of Love' this coming weekend in Las Vegas.

The company says couples can book a 30-minute spot online or join the waitlist if demand is too high.

They should come with a valid Las Vegas wedding license.

To apply, click here.

