2023 Oscar nominations to be announced live: Predictions, how to watch

LOS ANGELES -- The 2023 Oscar season is officially in full swing.
Academy Award winner Riz Ahmed and star of the hit film "M3gan" Allison Williams will announce the Oscar nominees live this morning starting at 8:30 a.m. ET/5:30 a.m. PT. Watch the live announcement in the media player above.
The 95th Academy Awards will air on ABC on Sunday, March 12, and can also be streamed on ABC.com, Hulu Live TV and YouTubeTV.
Late-night talk show comedian Jimmy Kimmel is back to host the awards for a third time.
Predictions: Who are the top 2023 Oscar contenders
Some top predictions for best picture this year include "Avatar: The Way of Water," "Top Gun: Maverick," "Elvis," "Everything Everywhere All at Once," "The Fabelmans" and "The Banshees of Inisherin."
Best actor predictions include Austin Butler for starring in "Elvis," Tom Cruise rebooting "Top Gun" and Brendan Fraser for his lead in "The Whale."
Some are also predicting that performances by actresses like Cate Blanchett in "TÁR," Michelle Yeoh in "Everything Everywhere All at Once" and Viola Davis in "The Woman King" may clinch the spot for best actress.
Full list of nominees
Nominations will be added to their corresponding categories below when announced.
Actor in a Supporting Role
Actress in a Supporting Role
Animated Feature Film
Animated Short Film
Costume Design
Live Action Short Film
Makeup and Hairstyling
Music (Original Score)
Sound
Writing (Adapted Screenplay)
Writing (Original Screenplay)
Actor in a Leading Role
Actress in a Leading Role
Cinematography
Directing
Documentary Feature Film
Documentary Short Film
Film Editing
International Feature Film
Music (Original Song)
Best Picture
Production Design
Visual Effects
Mark your calendar: March 12 is Oscar Sunday. The 95th Academy Awards ceremony airs live at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on ABC. After the last award is handed out, stay with "On The Red Carpet" for continuing coverage. Be sure to follow @OnTheRedCarpet on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and TikTok for all your Oscar news and information. Click here to download our CTV apps to watch "On The Red Carpet" wherever you stream.
ABC Owned TV Stations contributed to this report.