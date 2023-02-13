Stars celebrate 2023 Oscar nominations at annual luncheon

LOS ANGELES -- Angela Bassett, Austin Butler and Steven Spielberg were among the Academy Award nominees who gathered Monday for the annual luncheon that serves as a meet-and-greet, celebration and training session for each year's class of Oscar nominees.

Tom Cruise, Jamie Lee Curtis, Brendan Fraser, Hong Chau and more were all set upon by groups of photographers as they walked into the luncheon at the Beverly Hilton Hotel.

The luncheon is an annual chance for all Oscar nominees to rub shoulders, celebrate the status many will only have once, and take a class picture.

The 95th Academy Awards will air on ABC on Sunday, March 12, and can also be streamed on ABC.com, Hulu Live TV and YouTubeTV. Late-night talk show comedian Jimmy Kimmel is back to host the awards for a third time.

This year, the sci-fi indie hit "Everything Everywhere All at Once" leads with 11 nominations. "All Quiet on the Western Front" and "The Banshees of Inisherin" follow closely behind with nine nods apiece.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.