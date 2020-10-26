Oscar Ramos found guilty of negligent storage of gun that killed 2-year-old boy

2-year-old Jace Alexander shot and killed himself with a gun belonging to his father's roommate Oscar Ramos.
FRESNO, Calif. -- A Fresno man is facing up to 3 years in jail over his role in the death of a child in 2018.

Ramos was found guilty by a jury on Monday of negligent storage of a firearm.

The jury, however, found Ramos not guilty of child abuse and endangerment.

Ramos will be sentenced in November.

Fresno police say the little boy was alone when he shot himself with the unsecured Sig Sauer semi-automatic pistol, and officers couldn't save the boy.
