Oscars 2022: Sheila E, Travis Barker, Robert Glasper, Adam Blackstone to perform together

Show producers Will Packer and Shayla Cowan announced Friday that the four musical performers will join under the name the All-Star Band at the show. The ceremony will air live on March 27 from the Dolby Theater on ABC.
The band will feature Blackstone as the show's music director; singer and percussionist Sheila E., Barker who is a drummer from Blink-182; and Glasper as the pianist.
DJ D-Nice will perform during the awards show and at the Governors Ball - an event many Academy Awards attendees go to after the Oscars ceremony. He'll also host the Oscar Club Quarantine pre-party with special guests through his and the academy's social media channels on Friday.
Key nominees for the 2022 Oscars
Netflix's "The Power of the Dog" is the leading nominee entering the Oscars with 12 nods, including best picture, best director and recognition for all of its top actors. "Dune" has the second most with 10 nominations.
The 94th Oscars will be broadcast live on ABC on March 27 starting at 8 p.m. ET/7 p.m. CT/5 p.m. PT. Regina Hall, Amy Schumer and Wanda Sykes are hosting.
Mark your calendar: March 27 is Oscar Sunday. Special "On The Red Carpet" coverage begins at 1 p.m. ET 10 a.m. PT and continues all day leading up to the 94th Academy Awards ceremony.