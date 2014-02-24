24/7 Live
Monday, February 24, 2014
Body of Valley businessman Surinder Pal found in canal: Authorities
1 hour ago
3 deputies killed in explosion at LA sheriff's facility
1 hour ago
CA sues Trump for pulling $4B for state's high-speed rail project
1 hour ago
Trump suggests there is no 'smoking gun' in the Epstein files
2 hours ago
In win for Trump, House OKs effort to claw back $9B from budget
Missing 75-year-old in Madera County was murdered, deputies say
61-year-old man pulled into MRI machine while wearing metal chain
2 hours ago
Suspect killed after shootout with TCSO deputies at Ivanhoe apartment