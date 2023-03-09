Sandy has a look at where the night's biggest stars will wait just steps from the Oscars stage Sunday night.

Take a tour of the Rolex Greenroom at the Oscars with Sandy Kenyon

LOS ANGELES -- Entertainment reporter Sandy Kenyon is giving viewers a look at the Oscars 2023 Greenroom.

The Rolex Greenroom is where nominees and presenters gather before and after they step onto the stage on the big night.

This year, the room is actually decorated with green accents.

And playing onto the green theme, items in the special room are sourced responsibly in a way that reflects a love and appreciation of the planet.

The only people allowed inside the room are those presenting, performing or the winners -- an elite club within an already elite group that gets to go to the Oscars.

No photography is allowed inside the room on Oscars Sunday, so for more on Sandy's sneak peek, check out the rest of his tour in the video player above.

