Man airlifted to hospital after being shot in car in Orosi

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Tulare County Sheriff's Office says a man was driving with his friends around 8 p.m. Tuesday when someone opened fire at the vehicle, shooting him in the back.

Authorities say friends drove the victim from Ave 416 and Road 128 to a fire station for help, where the 20-year-old was airlifted to a local hospital.

The condition of the victim has not been released.

Investigators are still trying to establish where exactly the shooting occurred.

This is a developing story.
