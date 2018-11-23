Ouch! A man was stuck between two buildings for one hour

An Oregon man was rescued by the Portland Fire Department after spending at least an hour stuck in between two downtown buildings.Firefighters rescued the man Wednesday night, after he was trapped between a commercial office building and a parking garage.Officials said the rescue team found him five stories above ground -- and with only 12 inches of space to maneuver, crews relied on one firefighter to get him out."He couldn't actually have a rope system with a whole team pulling him up, he had to do it himself," said Lt. Rich Chapman of Portland Fire and Rescue.The man was finally freed and transported to the hospital with no major injuries.Firefighters were not able to get a clear explanation from the man on how -- or why he was between the structures.