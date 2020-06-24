race in america

Baltimore restaurant apologizes after Black woman, son denied service over dress code

BALTIMORE -- A Baltimore restaurant issued an apology Monday after video showed a Black woman and her son being denied service because of the boy's clothes while a white child dressed a similar way had been served.

Atlas Restaurant Group, which owns Ouzo Bay, said it was disturbed by the incident and placed the manager seen in the video on "indefinite leave," news outlets reported.

"This should have never happened," the company said.

The video posted by Marcia Grant shows her son wearing athletic shorts, sneakers and an Air Jordan T-shirt. The unidentified manager tells Grant that her son's outfit violates the restaurant's dress code.

EMBED More News Videos

Marcia Grant and her son are speaking out after being denied service because of the boy's clothes despite a white child being served while dressed a similar way.



Grant turns her camera toward a white boy at the restaurant wearing a graphic T-shirt and similar-looking shorts who was being served, but the manager replies the child wasn't wearing shorts like Grant's son.

The manager also said he didn't get a good look at the white child.

Atlas said they were immediately changing their policy so that children ages 12 and under aren't subject to the dress code. Atlas also said the dress code wasn't "intended to be discriminatory."

Grant didn't immediately respond to comment requests.

Atlas was previously under fire in September for their dress code when restaurant Choptank in Fells Point banned "baggy clothing, sunglasses after dark and bandannas." The restaurant then modified the dress code, news outlets reported.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societymarylandu.s. & worldrestaurantrace in america
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
RACE IN AMERICA
FBI: Rope found hanging in Bubba Wallace's garage was coincidence
Central Unified trustee resigns days after posting allegedly racist message on social media
No charges in NASCAR noose incident involving Bubba Wallace
Student: Teacher asked her to 'anglicize' her Vietnamese name
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Fresno Police say homeless woman stabbed multiple times in 'random attack'
Central Unified trustee resigns days after posting allegedly racist message on social media
Central California coronavirus cases
City of Fresno hands out citations to businesses for violating safety orders during pandemic
Dos Palos businesses close on Day 2 of water shutdown
Yosemite closes campgrounds again after spike in COVID-19 cases
New free COVID-19 testing site to open in west Fresno
Show More
Jimmy Kimmel apologizes for blackface in Karl Malone impression
Man killed after being struck by semi-truck on Hwy 99 near Selma
At least 5 dead after earthquake shakes Mexico
Army Captain in Colorado runs 100+ miles in memory of fallen Visalia soldier
Road closed as firefighters battle brush fire near Tollhouse
More TOP STORIES News