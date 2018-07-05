Over 10,000 in attendance at Grizzlie's game for 4th of July

They got the largest firework celebration in the Central Valley. (KFSN)

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
More than 10,000 fans decided to celebrate this holiday with the Fresno Grizzlies.

It was a five to zero win for the home team, but the fans left winners too.

They got the largest firework celebration in the Central Valley.

Instead of the traditional orange and black, a sea of red, white and blue filled Chukchansi Park, not only celebrating the home team but their country.


Fresno Grizzlies President Derek Franks says, "It's a fun night when you get to do a family tradition in a packed stadium and watch Grizzlies baseball.

Fans were able to beat the heat poolside or on the waterslides set up on the concourse level.

Red, white and blue Jerseys worn by the team were auctioned off to raise money for local veterans.
