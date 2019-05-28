DUI

CHP: Over 900 arrested for DUI statewide during Memorial Day Weekend

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- It's been a deadly Memorial Day weekend across California.

As of Monday, California Highway Patrol officers say nearly 20 people were killed in car collisions on state roads since Friday.

Officers also made more than 900 DUI arrests; several hundred of those arrests were just a few hours into the start of the weekend.

"It's unfortunate knowing there are that many," said Sgt. Joseph Bianchi.

Bianchi with the CHP Central Division says the number of DUI arrests for the Fresno area was luckily, much smaller.

"Max enforcement period started on Friday at 6 p.m.," he said. "We've had 45 DUI arrests and also 45 collision reports."

While CHP officers patrol state highways, Fresno police kept an eye on city streets.

Sgt. Mark Keeney with the Fresno Police Department says officers conducted a click it or ticket operation Sunday night.

On Saturday, they also conducted a checkpoint along Shaw Avenue where he says a little more than 40 drivers were cited. Authorities reported about five DUI arrests.

"We stopped somebody driving down shaw with a .25 blood alcohol," Keeney said. "To me, that's a win. That makes the operation worth it."

The maximum enforcement period ends Monday, but CHP officers say they're always looking out for drivers driving drunk, or not wearing their seatbelts.

"If you have anything to drink, make other arrangements and avoid taking that chance," Bianchi said.

Out of the nearly 20 people killed, CHP officers say at least half of the victims were not wearing seatbelts.
