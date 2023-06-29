Overdue book returned to Fresno County library after nearly 83 years

A letter found in the book said someone's mom checked it out in 1940 when she was 13 years old and never returned it.

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- One book has found its way back to the Fresno County Public Library after 83 years.

Staff at the Betty Rodriguez Library located on Cedar Avenue received a surprise after a note was left inside a returned book titled ''Mother'' by Kathleen Norris.

The letter said someone's mom checked out the book in 1940 when she was 13 years old and never returned it.

The woman passed away a couple of years ago and left a note to return it hoping the overdue fee of $1,500 dollars would be waived.

The library said it will be waiving the fine as its fees are actually capped at $4.