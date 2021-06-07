CAL FIRE crews battle two different grass fires in Fresno County

The Owens Fire sparked along Auberry Road and the Ruth Fire was burning in Squaw Valley.
FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- CAL FIRE Crews in Fresno County had a busy Sunday afternoon, battling two different grass fires that spread rapidly.

The Owens Fire sparked along Auberry Road in between Little Dry Creek and Mountain Brook Ranch.

In video from a nearby PG&E camera, helicopters can be seen dropping fire retardant on the blaze.

Officials say due to the dry conditions in this area there was the potential to spread to at least 50 acres.

Crews jumped into action and were able stop forward progress of this fire at 30 acres.

CAL FIRE crews also spent the afternoon working on the Ruth Fire burning on Ruth Hill Road in Squaw Valley.

Video from another PG&E camera showed smoke rising over the hill. Officials say the fire burned on both sides of the road.

When crews first arrived they say there were multiple structures threatened.

The Ruth Fire has since been held to 20 acres with no forward progress.
