Drugs seized from Pacific smugglers brought to San Diego

SAN DIEGO, Calif. -- An estimated $211 million worth of cocaine and marijuana seized by the U.S. Coast Guard and Navy from smuggling vessels in the eastern Pacific Ocean has been brought to San Diego.

The 11,400 pounds (5,171 kilograms) of cocaine and 9,000 pounds (4,082 kilograms) of marijuana was offloaded from the USS Gabrielle Giffords on Monday, a Coast Guard statement said.

The Navy ship and the Coast Guard cutters Seneca, Legare and Spencer made the seizures between October and December.

The interdiction effort is aimed at supply networks in Central and South America.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
san diegodrug bustdrugdrugs
Copyright © 2021 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
20-year-old shot and killed while working on car in central Fresno
Sierra Unified board won't censure trustee who was part of Capitol protest
Fresno County jail has had most COVID cases of any jail or prison in U.S.
FBI: 2 agents killed, 3 wounded, suspect dead in Florida
Fire damages apartment in Clovis
CA prisons ignored COVID warnings signs: Report
Local hospitals seeing some progress in fight against COVID-19
Show More
Punxsutawney Phil says there will be 6 more weeks of winter
ICE won't make arrests at COVID vaccination sites, DHS says
COVID-19 testing bus arrives in Tulare County
Feds to start sending COVID vaccine to pharmacies next week
Student uses GameStop earnings to donate to children's hospital
More TOP STORIES News