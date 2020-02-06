Florida troopers arrest 2 men after finding narcotics in bag labeled 'Bag Full of Drugs'

MIAMI -- Two men charged with drug trafficking could have done a better job hiding their wares than using a package labeled "Bag Full of Drugs," Florida authorities said.

Ian Simmons and Joshua Reinhardt, both 34, were pulled over in Santa Rosa County on Saturday after a trooper clocked them going 95 mph on Interstate 10 on the state's Panhandle, according to a Florida Highway Patrol arrest report.

The trooper determined that Reinhardt was the subject of an active felony warrant for violation of probation in Orange County. He requested backup.

A Santa Rosa County Sheriff's deputy arrived to assist, and a K-9 alerted to the presence of contraband in the vehicle, the arrest report said. Authorities found approximately 75 grams of methamphetamine, 1.36 kilograms of the date-rape drug GHB, 1 gram of cocaine, 3.6 grams of fentanyl, 15 MDMA tablets and drug paraphernalia.

Both men were taken into custody and taken to jail. They are charged with trafficking in methamphetamine and GHB, three counts of possession of a controlled substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

"Note to self- do not traffic your illegal narcotics in bags labeled 'Bag Full Of Drugs,'" deputies wrote on Facebook. "Our K-9's can read."

Jail records did not say whether the men had attorneys who could comment.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
floridaillegal drugsdrug arrestdrugs
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Firefighters battling house fire in central Fresno
Mendota School District employee arrested for sexual relationship with teenage boy
3 women caught on camera stealing thousands of dollars in makeup at Visalia Ulta
Family of murdered Tulare man blaming Walmart for not properly storing ammunition
Split Senate acquits Trump of impeachment
CEO of Arizona company fired after yelling racial slurs at Uber driver
Kirk Douglas dead at 103, son Michael Douglas says
Show More
Family asking for help with bone marrow donor for 7-year-old fighting cancer
Home invasion suspect, posing as sheriff's deputy, shot, killed by homeowner
Clovis West High School coach facing battery charge allegedly has history of outbursts
Fire destroys business in historic Chowchilla building
Adorable Golden Retriever breaks world record fitting 6 tennis balls in mouth
More TOP STORIES News