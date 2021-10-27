Travel

Palisades Tahoe opening 1 month early to skiers after storm brings snow

It will be only the third time in 72 years that Palisades Tahoe will be open to skiers in October.
Palisades Tahoe is set to open on Friday, a whole month ahead of schedule, after a recent storm brought three feet of snow to the mountains.

A spokesperson for Palisades Tahoe says it was a quick decision to open in time for Halloween weekend.

Workers are now busy prepping the mountain for visitors, with crews checking the lifts.

"We got a ton of snow. We kind of always get snow up here in the Sierra in October, but this was substantial," said Alex Spychalsky.

Skiers and riders are expected to dress accordingly.

Palisades Tahoe is following Placer County COVID-19 guidelines, which means no more masks in lift lines, and visitors will only have to mask up indoors if they're unvaccinated.

Meanwhile, officials say parts of the Sierra at Tahoe Resort will be off-limits this weekend due to damage from a recent wildfire that tore through the area this summer.

