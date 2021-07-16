Pana-Pacific in Fresno searching for 20 full-time employees

"Most of the positions are in the assembly line or harnessing shop. However, we do have a multitude of other positions open in the accounting, engineering, and marketing departments," said project and business development director Megan Souza.
The company has been around for more than 40 years--25 of those in Fresno. They provide products and services to approximately 2,800 OE dealers, over 35 OE part distribution centers and thousands of fleet companies. At any given time, over 2,500 unique part numbers are in stock and shipped from here.
"The entire pandemic we have been considered essential because we cater to heavy-duty truck manufactures as well as trucking fleets," said Souza.
With the demand on a rise, they hosted a job fair Friday with high hopes of filling 20 full-time positions.
"There is a large demand and a lot of supply chain constraints currently that don't start with the distributor. It goes back to the product manufacturing," said Souza.
Most openings don't require previous assembly experience, so people with all backgrounds are encouraged to apply.
There is also a sign-on bonus for eligible applicants.
