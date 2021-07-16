jobs

Pana-Pacific in Fresno searching for 20 full-time employees

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Pana-Pacific in Fresno searching for full-time employees

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The United States experienced demand in specific industries like the trucking industry over the last year, impacting suppliers like Pana-Pacific, which is currently searching for the right employees to work in its warehouse and front office.

"Most of the positions are in the assembly line or harnessing shop. However, we do have a multitude of other positions open in the accounting, engineering, and marketing departments," said project and business development director Megan Souza.

The company has been around for more than 40 years--25 of those in Fresno. They provide products and services to approximately 2,800 OE dealers, over 35 OE part distribution centers and thousands of fleet companies. At any given time, over 2,500 unique part numbers are in stock and shipped from here.

"The entire pandemic we have been considered essential because we cater to heavy-duty truck manufactures as well as trucking fleets," said Souza.

With the demand on a rise, they hosted a job fair Friday with high hopes of filling 20 full-time positions.

"There is a large demand and a lot of supply chain constraints currently that don't start with the distributor. It goes back to the product manufacturing," said Souza.

Most openings don't require previous assembly experience, so people with all backgrounds are encouraged to apply.

There is also a sign-on bonus for eligible applicants.

For more information, visit their website.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
careersfresnobusinesscareersjobs
Copyright © 2021 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
JOBS
US employers added just 194,000 jobs in September
Howdy Homemade Ice Cream: An extra scoop of love
CVS hiring 25,000 new employees nationwide
Fresno Unified and Clovis Unified desperately need substitute teachers
TOP STORIES
Police: Man kills woman in Clovis before fatally shooting himself
Central California wakes up to rain, fall-like conditions
Officials: KNP Complex likely killed hundreds of giant sequoias
More than 3,000 without power in parts of Fresno
Woodlake rallies around former football coach in his final days
KNP Complex Fire: 4 hospitalized after being hit by fallen tree
Visalia mom sentenced to 1 year for child's death in hot car
Show More
Yosemite closes some mountain passes due to storm
FPU students claim discrimination as gay pride club question looms
Man drives himself to CRMC after being shot in SE Fresno, police say
Man sentenced to life in prison for killing of Kerman couple
3 teens accused of going on armed robbery spree across Fresno
More TOP STORIES News