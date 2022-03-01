FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Tuesday marks National Pancake Day and you have an opportunity to support Valley Children's Hospital with a delicious breakfast.
IHOP is offering free short stacks from 7 am until 4 pm and guests can make a donation of any size.
All of the money raised directly benefits the hospital, which serves more than 1.3 million kids here in Central California.
The fundraiser includes restaurants in Modesto and Tulare.
To help, just go to the IHOP nearest you or make a direct donation on their website.
How you can help Valley Children's Hospital on National Pancake Day
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News