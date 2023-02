Barraza got his start as the lead singer of Los Recoditos then a few years later began his solo career.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Pancho Barraza is making his return to the Central Valley stage.

The popular traditional Mexican music singer is coming to Fresno's Save Mart Center on October 28.

Tickets go on sale this Thursday at 10 am both online and at the box office.