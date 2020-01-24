jobs

Fresno grocery store hiring before grand opening in February

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Papaya Fresh International Marketplace in northwest Fresno is getting ready to open to customers next month.

The store is looking for employees to work at their new location at Shaw and West Avenues.

Store managers say it needs several produce stockers for both the back and front of the business. They are also looking to hire an experienced butcher and a butcher's assistant.

The store's Facebook page lists the store as your one-stop shop for ethnic groceries, produce and fresh bread.

The grand opening is scheduled for Saturday, February 1.
