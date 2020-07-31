shooting

2 hospitalized with gunshot wounds after central Fresno shooting

Investigators say the gunshots happened around 9:45 on Thursday night near Terrace and Fresno streets.
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Two people are in the hospital after someone fired into a residence in central Fresno.

Investigators say the gunshots happened around 9:45 on Thursday night near Terrace and Fresno streets.

Both of the victims were rushed to the hospital but police have not released an update on the extent of their injuries or their condition.

Officers stopped the suspect vehicle at the Parc Grove Apartment Complex on Fresno and Clinton.

Three men ran from officers but they were later taken into custody in connection to the shooting.
