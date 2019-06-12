Parents arrested for child abuse, 9 children forced to live in squalor, arrest warrants say

WAKE COUNTY, N.C. -- A Wake County mom and dad are behind bars after investigators found them living with their nine children in squalor.Now the parents are in jail awaiting their first court appearance Wednesday.Rebecca and Michael Bell, both 42, are facing five counts each of felony child abuse and five misdemeanor counts of contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile.According to arrest warrants served by the Wake County Sheriff's Department, the family was living in a condemned home.The warrants say the family moved here from Nevada where they were homeless.The five older children, ages 11 to 15, are all girls. According to the warrants, they were required to care for their younger siblings. Dates of birth listed on the warrants show the nine children range in age from one to 15.The school aged children were not enrolled, according to investigators.The arrest warrants show the couple's current address in a different home than where the reported crimes happened.According to the documents they were staying in "...a condemned home... with the following: No electricity, no running water, holes in the ceilings, floor and walls, exposed nails in the floor, with a foul smell, mold with raw meat and perishable food on the kitchen table, and raw meat in the hallway..."The warrants also say the children were exposed to domestic violence and that the oldest, 15, was given alcohol to drink during a Super Bowl party.Both Rebecca and Michael Bell are each being held on $250,000 bonds.