Parents of Thaddeus Sran arrested for murder of 2-year-old son, Madera Police say

#BREAKING Madera Police confirm they arrested the parents of 2 year old Thaddeus Sran, Briseida and Sukhjinder Sran, on murder charges this morning. @ABC30 pic.twitter.com/p1C0VeBL4U — Sara Sandrik ABC30 (@SaraABC30) July 24, 2020

Police say the remains found yesterday were burned. Autopsy is scheduled for 2pm today. @ABC30 pic.twitter.com/dCA1rlGZsA — Sara Sandrik ABC30 (@SaraABC30) July 24, 2020

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The parents of Thaddeus Sran have been arrested for the murder of their two-year-old son, Madera Police announced in a news conference on Friday morning.Search warrants were served at the home of Briseida and Sukhjinder Sran on Thursday, the department said.The arrests come after a week-long search involving multiple law enforcement agencies.Thaddeus was reported missing last week by his parents. On Thursday, the remains of a child ages two to three years old were found in a rural part of Madera County. While an official identification wasn't made, police said they believe the child is Thaddeus Sran.Earlier this week, Madera police have said that Thaddues's parents have "stopped cooperating" with their investigation, but in a statement the couples' lawyer said that was not the case.