Paris officer killed in knife attack at police headquarters

A French police union official says at least one officer has died in a knife attack inside the Paris police headquarters.

PARIS -- A French police union official says at least one officer has died in a knife attack inside the Paris police headquarters.

Union official Loic Travers said several officers were injured during the midday attack on Thursday. Another union official had said earlier that two officers were injured, one gravely.

Police say the assailant was shot and killed at the scene. French media are reporting the attacker was an employee.

It wasn't immediately clear how far inside the building the assailant got before police shot him.

French media say the country's interior minister and the Paris prosecutor were on their way to the scene.

The police headquarters is located just across the street from Notre Dame Cathedral.
