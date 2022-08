Clovis hosting annual 'Park in the Park' event this weekend

CLOVIS, Calif. (KFSN) -- If you're looking for something to do with the family this weekend, Clovis is hosting its annual "Park in the Park" event.

It's this Saturday at 4 pm at Treasure Ingmire Park.

You'll find a variety of classic cars and hot rods on display.

You're invited to bring a chair and enjoy the shade, or beat the heat and explore the local dining options in Old Town Clovis.