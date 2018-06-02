Park officials identify climbers who fell from El Capitan

Yosemite National Park identified the two climbers who fell from the Free Blast route on El Capitan as Jason Wells, age 46, of Boulder, Colorado and Tim Klien, age 42, from Palmdale, California.Park rangers say the two were scaling the 3,000-foot cliff at the "Free Blast" route early this morning.As they were climbing something went wrong and they fell.Just a little after 8 p.m. rangers received multiple calls from park visitors about what happened.Rangers and search and rescue teams responded, but when they arrived they discovered the two men had died from the fall."The people who are climbing El Capitan are experienced climbers traditionally and this is a very rare and tragic incident," said Park Ranger Jaime Richards.At this point, park rangers are still investigating what caused the two men to fall.They say it could take days and even weeks before their investigation is complete.