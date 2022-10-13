Jury reaches decision on sentence of Parkland school shooter

The jury in the Parkland shooting trial is expected to begin deliberations on whether to sentence Nikolas Cruz to death or life in prison.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. -- A jury said Thursday that it has reached a decision on whether to recommend that Florida school shooter Nikolas Cruz be executed for the 2018 massacre that killed 17 people at Parkland's Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

The recommendation was not immediately released and came in its second day of deliberations, promising an end to a three-month trial that included graphic videos, photos and testimony from the massacre and its aftermath, heart-wrenching testimony from victims' family members and a tour of the still blood-spattered building.

The jury's decision must be unanimous if it intends to recommend the death penalty, and if that happens, it will be up to Circuit Judge Elizabeth Scherer to make a final decision. If all jurors can't agree on recommending death, then Cruz would get life in prison.