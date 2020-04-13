Coronavirus

No citations issued at city parks over Easter weekend

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Despite locks on entrance gates and closed parking lots, for those willing to enter on foot, parks across the City of Fresno are back open to those wishing to spend some leisure time outdoors.

"The decision was made well in advance of the weekend, at least those two days on Easter weekend when we know parks really get slammed with activity, that we were going to close them down to relieve the temptation for folks out there to gather in groups anyway shape or form," said City of Fresno Spokesperson Mark Standriff.

Parks were empty over the weekend as city officials say residents embraced the "Stay at Home" spirit. No citations were issued to those breaking the rules.

"We had no issues at Woodward," Standriff said. "We had no issues at Roeding. We surveyed basically 60 parks around the city and everyone did what we asked them to do. It was a great weekend."

Fresno Police added that despite numerous inquiries from the public, they are not enforcing any kind of curfew on adults in the city.

While families can once again ride bikes or walk the trails at city parks, playground equipment and other non-essential activities remain off-limits amid the city's mandatory "Shelter in Place" order.

"We've taken down basketball hoops, tennis nets and put protective wrapping around playground equipment and picnic benches just as an effort to say, if you're going to use the park at all, use social distancing practices," Standriff said.

City leaders say they will continue to reevaluate the ever-changing situation, but predict a decision to fully re-open parks is likely at least a couple of weeks away.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessfresnocoronavirusfresno countycovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19easter
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
Man who was Fresno's first COVID-19 case donates plasma to save others
21 employees at Kaweah Delta test positive for COVID-19
Central California coronavirus cases
Succulent delivery business brings joy to your doorstep
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Small Valley businesses struggle to survive as federal loans dry up
Central California coronavirus cases
Man who was Fresno's first COVID-19 case donates plasma to save others
Early jail releases in Tulare Co. include some domestic violence suspects
New study says the southwestern US is in a 'mega drought'
Millions of Americans find their relief money in payment purgatory
One person killed in crash just outside Visalia
Show More
Breaking down new US guidelines on how to reopen economy
Coronavirus: How close was California to becoming a New York-level crisis?
2 killed in central Fresno after driver tries to flee police
21 employees at Kaweah Delta test positive for COVID-19
Fresno Chaffee Zoo mourns death of 49-year-old orangutan
More TOP STORIES News