President Donald Trump

President Trump says national parks will reopen, doesn't give exact dates

National parks in the United States that were closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic could be reopening sooner rather than later.

President Donald Trump said on Wednesday that while his plan is for the parks to reopen, he will not give an exact date.

The announcement came during a tree-planting ceremony for Earth Day.

"Thanks to our significant progress against the invisible enemy, I'm pleased to announce that in line with my administration's guidelines for opening up America again, we will begin to reopen our national parks and public lands for the American people to enjoy," he said.

Vice President said during the ceremony that the Trump administration will be discussing the next steps for parks to reopen with governors.

An official close to the situation said this should not be considered a major announcement due to the fact that some parks have stayed open during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Back on March 20, Yosemite National Park closed its park to all visitors.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicsyosemite national parknational park servicesequoia national parkpresident donald trump
PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP
Daily White House coronavirus task force briefing: WATCH LIVE
Congress set to pass $483B virus aid as Trump eyes next deal
Trump to sign executive order on partial immigration ban today
Fear factor high for farm community as President Trump announces immigration ban
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Daily White House coronavirus task force briefing: WATCH LIVE
Central California coronavirus cases
Here's when researchers project California can reopen
Police: Man shot twice in face while driving to get food in east central Fresno
California amps up testing efforts to move toward reopening
COVID-19 deaths in NorCal were earliest in US, new test shows
Authorities investigating 2-year-old child's death in Lindsay
Show More
Bakersfield Police Department warning community of 'Circle Game' scam
Kristin Smart case: Search warrant served in LA County
2 arrested for stealing $16k worth of tobacco products in Fresno Co.
Visalia nursing home reaches 16 total deaths from COVID-19; 164 test positive for virus
Central Fresno supermarket owner thinks graffiti on walls is linked to argument
More TOP STORIES News