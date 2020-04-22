President Trump says national parks will reopen, doesn't give exact dates

National parks in the United States that were closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic could be reopening sooner rather than later.President Donald Trump said on Wednesday that while his plan is for the parks to reopen, he will not give an exact date.The announcement came during a tree-planting ceremony for Earth Day."Thanks to our significant progress against the invisible enemy, I'm pleased to announce that in line with my administration's guidelines for opening up America again, we will begin to reopen our national parks and public lands for the American people to enjoy," he said.Vice President said during the ceremony that the Trump administration will be discussing the next steps for parks to reopen with governors.An official close to the situation said this should not be considered a major announcement due to the fact that some parks have stayed open during the COVID-19 pandemic.Back on March 20, Yosemite National Park closed its park to all visitors.