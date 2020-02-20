Woman dies after two-car crash in Fresno County

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A woman has died after a two-car crash just south of Parlier Thursday morning, California Highway Patrol officials say.It happened just before 6 a.m. at the intersection of Zediker and Dinuba Avenues.Officers say the driver of a red Hyundai pulled into the path of a black Chevy Malibu.Three women were in the Hyundai. The back seat passenger was rushed to the hospital with major injuries where she later died.The other two women suffered minor injuries.The driver of the Chevy is OK and did not go to the hospital.