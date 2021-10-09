No charges to be filed against Parlier city employee, district attorney says

PARLIER, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Fresno County District Attorney's Office will not pursue embezzlement charges against a Parlier City Employee.

The DA says there is not enough evidence to pursue the case.

Last month, Action News reported about embezzlement concerns at the Parlier Police Department.

Former Parlier police chief says investigating embezzlement by an employee cost him the job

The accusations surrounded Rosalia Solis, a records supervisor who was accused of taking money from visitors at the lobby.

After conducting interviews and reviewing evidence, the Fresno County DA concluded there's not enough evidence to prosecute Solis.
