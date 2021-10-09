No charges to be filed against Parlier city employee, district attorney says

PARLIER, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Fresno County District Attorney's Office will not pursue embezzlement charges against a Parlier City Employee.The DA says there is not enough evidence to pursue the case.Last month, Action News reported about embezzlement concerns at the Parlier Police Department.The accusations surrounded Rosalia Solis, a records supervisor who was accused of taking money from visitors at the lobby.After conducting interviews and reviewing evidence, the Fresno County DA concluded there's not enough evidence to prosecute Solis.