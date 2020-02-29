house fire

Parlier family loses home in fire, cause of fire unknown

PARLIER, Calif. (KFSN) -- A Parlier family lost their home in a fire Friday night.

County fire crews arrived at the house near Merced and J just before 8 p.m. They found heavy smoke coming through the back of the home.

Firefighters quickly put out the flames, but the house had already suffered some significant damage.

Luckily the five people who lived in the home got out safely, but they now have to find someplace new to live.

The cause of this fire is now under investigation.
