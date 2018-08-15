FRESNO COUNTY

Parlier family upset after accused molester wont spend more time in jail after confessing to crime

By
PARLIER, Calif. (KFSN) --
A Valley family is upset that a man accused of molesting a nine-year-old Parlier girl won't spend any more time in jail for his crime, even after admitting to a felony sex crime.

Merced police arrested 39-year-old Miguel Guzman, Jr. last year and prosecutors charged him with three felony sex crimes. If he was convicted, he could have faced 15 years to life in prison.

But Guzman cut a plea deal, admitting to sexual battery of a restrained person. His punishment was the time he already served in jail, plus three years of probation. He also has to register as a sex offender.

Merced police say Guzman splits his time between Merced and Parlier.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
molestationsex crimesfresno countyParlier
(Copyright ©2018 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
FRESNO COUNTY
Man uses social media to target women for sexual assault. Fresno Sheriff needs help finding victims
Trial wraps up for man accused of randomly shooting at cars in Fresno County
Big Fresno Fair carnival rides and food vendors go through inspections
Missing Parlier man found, back with his family
Local law enforcement credits Federal program with helping offset state sentencing laws
More fresno county
Top Stories
Mendota Police arrest elementary school principal on child molestation charges
Illegal marijuana grow discovered in Lindsay
Vacant building fires becoming a problem for Fresno Fire
Trial wraps up for man accused of randomly shooting at cars in Fresno County
Merced Police invest in virtual technology to train officers
Madera Police try new approach to solve murder of 9-year-old boy
Teen charged for hit and run that killed Vice Principal
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Brawl breaks out at pee-wee football game
Show More
Pooch Hall arrested for DUI, child endangerment
Man uses social media to target women for sexual assault. Fresno Sheriff needs help finding victims
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
Beef products recalled after possible salmonella sickens 57
Two teens face arson charges for setting fire to Los Banos High School
More News