Parlier family upset after accused molester wont spend more time in jail after confessing to crime

A Valley family is upset that a man accused of molesting a nine-year-old Parlier girl won't spend any more time in jail for his crime, even after admitting to a felony sex crime.Merced police arrested 39-year-old Miguel Guzman, Jr. last year and prosecutors charged him with three felony sex crimes. If he was convicted, he could have faced 15 years to life in prison.But Guzman cut a plea deal, admitting to sexual battery of a restrained person. His punishment was the time he already served in jail, plus three years of probation. He also has to register as a sex offender.Merced police say Guzman splits his time between Merced and Parlier.