Fire sparks inside small Parlier home, firefighters say

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Firefighters are investigating what sparked a fire at a house in Parlier on Monday morning.The blaze broke out in a back home on a property near Avila and Parlier Avenues just before 5 am.Fire crews were able to put out the fire quickly.Authorities say one person lived inside the small home, but no one was injured.The cause of the fire is under investigation.