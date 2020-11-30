Fire sparks inside small Parlier home, firefighters say

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Firefighters are investigating what sparked a fire at a house in Parlier on Monday morning.
The blaze broke out in a back home on a property near Avila and Parlier Avenues just before 5 am.
Fire crews were able to put out the fire quickly.
Authorities say one person lived inside the small home, but no one was injured.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
